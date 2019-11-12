Tskhinval says it will resume border talks after it has concrete proposals from Georgia

TSKHINVAL, November 12. /TASS/. South Ossetia will resume talks with Georgia on the situation at the border after it receives concrete and acceptable proposals from the Georgian side, Yegor Kochiyev, who heads the South Ossetian delegation to the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) meetings, said on Tuesday.

A technical meeting of the IPRM format was held on Tuesday near the settlement of Ergnet in Georgia, near the border with South Ossetia. The sides failed to reach any agreement again.

"We failed to agree a next meeting. It was our seventh meeting and the seventh time that we fail to reach any mutually acceptable agreement. So, there is no point in organizing another meeting just for the sake of it," Kochiyev stated. "On the other hand, if our Georgian colleagues come up with concrete proposals on the normalization of the situation at the border that would be acceptable for South Ossetia we will be able to continue talks."

Situation at the border