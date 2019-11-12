Tskhinval says it will resume border talks after it has concrete proposals from Georgia

TSKHINVAL, November 12. /TASS/. South Ossetia will resume talks with Georgia on the situation at the border after it receives concrete and acceptable proposals from the Georgian side, Yegor Kochiyev, who heads the South Ossetian delegation to the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) meetings, said on Tuesday.
A technical meeting of the IPRM format was held on Tuesday near the settlement of Ergnet in Georgia, near the border with South Ossetia. The sides failed to reach any agreement again.
"We failed to agree a next meeting. It was our seventh meeting and the seventh time that we fail to reach any mutually acceptable agreement. So, there is no point in organizing another meeting just for the sake of it," Kochiyev stated. "On the other hand, if our Georgian colleagues come up with concrete proposals on the normalization of the situation at the border that would be acceptable for South Ossetia we will be able to continue talks."
Situation at the border
In August, South Ossetia said that Georgia was illegally building a checkpoint near the South Ossetian border village of Uista (Tsnelis) and demanded the checkpoint be removed from its territory. South Ossetia’s delegation walked out from the OSCE-and European Union-brokered IPRM meeting on August 29 after Georgia had refused to settle on a compromise. The subsequent meetings yielded no results either.
Following the first meeting, South Ossetia deployed checkpoints near the village and enhanced presence in the border area. South Ossetia’s State Security Committee said on September 12 that the Georgian side was reinforcing its force at the border and was building more checkpoints.
Later, on November 5, South Ossetia’s State Security Committee reported shooting from the Georgian side near Uista. The Georgian State Security Service however denied these reports as "misinformation and a provocative statement that is not true."
On November 8, another episode of shooting was reported by the South Ossetian State Security Committee in that area. It said that a small military-type drone had been seen in the area two hours before the incident. More shooting reports came on November 11 when the South Ossetian side pointed to "the unprecedented increase in the activities of Georgian military and police drones in the border area in a period from November 8 to 11."