Russia awaits invitation from Paris to take part in Notre Dame restoration — official

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian experts can receive French invitations to participate in the restoration of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris before January 2020, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for International and Cultural Cooperation, Mikhail Shvydkoy told TASS.
"I talked to the head of Foreign Ministry’s Department of Culture and Education who was in Moscow and she told me that France is willing and will put forward such a proposal to invite Russian specialists to draft Notre Dame’s restoration project. I believe that we are to meet with the ambassador who oversees this issue in the French Foreign Ministry. We will meet in January but I think that a letter will have come before that officially inviting the Russian side to take part in all processes related to the cathedral. They will send us a letter listing specialists they require," he noted.
According to Shvydkoy, there are experts in Russia who are well accustomed to the material used in the cathedral’s construction. "We have specialists who know this stone very well since there was a lot of rebuilding in the 19th century. There are specialists in this period," he added.
The official clarified that the French Foreign Ministry would forward these letters all around the world.
The fire in the Notre Dame Cathedral broke out in the evening of April 15 and was fully extinguished only the next morning. According to the preliminary data, the restoration works provoked a blaze on the upper levels of the Cathedral, however, it is still unclear what caused the initial spark. The fire destroyed the top part of the spire, clock and most of the roof.
For centuries, the Notre Dame Cathedral has been one of the most famous buildings in Paris, it is designated as a UNESCO world heritage site. The cathedral’s foundation stone was laid in 1163 under Louis VII, and 2013 marked Notre Dame’s 850th anniversary. The French authorities and businessmen pledged to allocate hundreds of millions of euros to restore one of the main sights of Paris. France also received offers of help from Russia, the UK, Germany and other countries. French Culture Minister Franck Riester reported in October that overall more than 100 million euros was received to fund the cathedral’s renovation.