Russia awaits invitation from Paris to take part in Notre Dame restoration — official

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian experts can receive French invitations to participate in the restoration of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris before January 2020, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for International and Cultural Cooperation, Mikhail Shvydkoy told TASS.

"I talked to the head of Foreign Ministry’s Department of Culture and Education who was in Moscow and she told me that France is willing and will put forward such a proposal to invite Russian specialists to draft Notre Dame’s restoration project. I believe that we are to meet with the ambassador who oversees this issue in the French Foreign Ministry. We will meet in January but I think that a letter will have come before that officially inviting the Russian side to take part in all processes related to the cathedral. They will send us a letter listing specialists they require," he noted.

According to Shvydkoy, there are experts in Russia who are well accustomed to the material used in the cathedral’s construction. "We have specialists who know this stone very well since there was a lot of rebuilding in the 19th century. There are specialists in this period," he added.

The official clarified that the French Foreign Ministry would forward these letters all around the world.