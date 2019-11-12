ECHR slaps 28,000-euro fine on Russia for 9-year-old girl’s psychological traumas

PARIS, November 12. /TASS/. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has heard the A.S. vs. Russia case on Tuesday regarding a complaint filed by a Russian citizen claiming that her father’s arrest deeply affected her at the age of nine and inflicted a severe psychological trauma. The court’s decision obtained by the TASS Paris office shows that the ECHR decided in favor of the plaintiff and obliged Russia to pay her 25,000 euro of compensations and 3,000 euro more to cover financial costs.

The court unanimously agreed that Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights (inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment) was violated on two counts. The court also ruled that the preliminary investigation of the incident conducted by the Russian side was superficial and inefficient.

The plaintiff was born in 1998 and lives in the Russian town of Apsheronsk, Krasnodar Region. She was claiming that the violent arrest of her father by the police seriously affected her and resulted in long-tern suffering from a neurological disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Her father was a police officer apprehended during an operation organized by the Russian Federal Drug Control Service.

The ECHR underlined that the law enforcement agents were well aware of the fact that the plaintiff was at the site of the operation but did not take this into account which seriously affected her later in life.