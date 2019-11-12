Lavrov calls for increased representation of developing countries at UN Security Council

PARIS, November 12. /TASS/. The increased representation of the West in the United Nations Security Council won’t give any added value, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Paris Peace Forum on Tuesday.

"The key deficiency of the Council is underrepresentation of developing countries. It’s only if we increase the representation of Asia, Latin America and Africa that we can resolve this problem. The increased representation of the West is not going to help and is not going to give any added value. I would draw your attention that in any configuration of the Security Council the West has at least one-third and sometimes more seats," Lavrov told the forum.

The Russian foreign minister noted that during a debate in the framework of the G20, which was mostly aimed at addressing economic issues, developing countries focus on political problems.

This somehow compensates for the lack of the UN Security Council’s reform, but this does not mean that no such reform should be carried out, Lavrov stressed.