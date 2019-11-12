Israeli airstrikes on Gaza leave one Palestinian dead, ten injured

According to the outlet, the victims were rushed to a hospital in the north of Gaza. Two people are said to be in critical condition.

CAIRO, November 12. /TASS/. One Palestinian died and ten more were injured in airstrikes carried out by the Israeli Air Force on the Gaza Strip, the Dunya al-Watan news outlet reported.

Palestinian groups and the Israeli army have been engaged in strikes for a few hours now after an Israeli attack in the morning slew commander of the Islamic Jihad’s Saraya al-Quds armed wing Baha Abu al-Ata, 42, and his wife, while five more people were injured, including their four children.

The army press service reported earlier that fifty rockets had been fired at Israel from Gaza on Tuesday by then, and the Iron Dome air defense system intercepted about 20 of them. Red Alert sirens went off several times on Tuesday in Tel Aviv and its neighboring towns, as well as in the cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon in southern Israel. According to Israel’s state radio, one of the rockets hit a residential home in the country’s south. The building suffered damage but no casualties were reported.

The Islamic Jihad has already promised to retaliate in kind for killing of its leader, declaring mobilization of its fighters. It was supported by other groups that make up the so-called joint operation staff of resistance in Gaza. They responded to the Islamic Jihad leader elimination by putting "all the responsibility for this cowardly crime" on Israel, threatening "painful retaliation" after Abu al-Ata’s killing and to impose "their rules of combat." According to certain reports, a delegation of Egyptian intelligence officers, conventional mediator each time clashes exacerbate in the Gaza Strip, has already headed to Israel.