Kremlin concerned about rising tensions in Gaza

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned about rising tensions in Gaza and calls on the parties to resolve issues solely through political and diplomatic means, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As always, we are concerned about rising tensions in the region. We call on all parties to exercise restraint and resolve all issues solely through political and diplomatic means," he said.

Red Alert sirens went off several times on Tuesday in Tel Aviv and its neighboring towns, as well as in the cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon in southern Israel. According to Israel’s state radio, one of the rockets hit a residential home in the country’s south. The building suffered damage but no casualties were reported.

Overnight into Tuesday, Israel carried out an attack on Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza Baha Abu Al-Ata. The state radio said, citing Palestinian sources, that he had been killed and another three people had suffered wounds.