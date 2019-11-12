Israel hands over Russian citizen Burkov to US representatives for extradition — TV

TEL-AVIV, November 12. /TASS/. Alexei Burkov, a Russian citizen who had been kept in the US prison since 2015 on Washington’s request, was handed over to US Department of Justice officials for subsequent extradition, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

Russian citizen Alexei Burkov was detained during a passport check at Washington’s request while trying to leave Israel on December 13, 2015. His case was considered by Israel’s district court behind closed doors.

The American authorities insist on his extradition because they allegedly had evidence that Burkov was complicit in cyber crimes. Russia earlier filed a request to Israel on Burkov’s extradition.

On October 30, Israeli Justice Minister Amir Ohana signed an order on extraditing Burkov to the US. On November 3, the Russian’s attorneys lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court of Israel against the justice minister’s decision, asking it to ban the extradition. The judge ruled to suspend the extradition procedure to the US until a decision was made on this request. On November 10, the Supreme Court of Israel on Sunday rejected Burkov’s appeal. His lawyer told TASS that the decision was final and nothing would prevent his extradition to the US.