US, EU, Japan gradually losing grip on world, says Russian official

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev recognizes that the United States, the European Union and Japan remain influential economic centers, but claims that they are slowly losing ground. Therefore, a polycentric architecture of international relations is forming in the world.

"Traditional poles of power are slowly ceding their ground - primarily in the west. Even though the US, the EU and Japan are still holding on as the most significant economic centers, their prospects are slowly growing dimmer amid unfavorable demographic situation and depletion of capabilities for intensive economic growth," Patrushev wrote in an article entitled Russia’s Security in the Modern World and published in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper. According to him, "G7 is losing its authority at the backdrop of the ever-expanding importance of G20 which can also be attributed to these processes."

The official believes that we are talking about "emergence of new global and regional centers of economic and political influence whose share of the global trade volume and system of international political coordinates is steadily surging." "Particularly, China is laying claims to a global power status, while states such as India, Brazil and South Africa have cemented themselves as regional leaders. Global issues can no longer be effectively resolved if opinions of the aforementioned actors are not taken into account," he emphasized.

Patrushev noted that "Russia’s 2035 Strategic Prognosis sets out four scenarios of global developments. "First of them is a transition to a polycentric world order. Second - the US continuing attempts to hold onto its dominance. Third - forming of a bipolar world order, while fourth is stronger regionalization processes," he listed. At the same time, the Security Council secretary underlined that "it is important to understand that given geopolitical reality is much more complicated than any abstract plans. No forecast can be 100% correct, therefore, we can talk about dominance of certain tendencies in the modern world." "So, in the modern world we can undeniably observe trends of a polycentric architecture forming," Patrushev believes.