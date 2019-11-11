Argentina-Russia relations to grow stronger under new Argentinian president — ambassador

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Argentina’s Ambassador to Moscow Ricardo Ernesto Lagorio said on Monday he is sure his country’s relations with Russia will only be strengthening under the new Argentinian president.

"I have no doubt that relations between Argentina and Russia under the Alberto Fernandez government will only be strengthening. The president elect is well in the know of the international affairs and knows Russia very well. Relations will only grow better," he said in an interview with TASS.

Presidential elections took place in Argentina on October 27. People had to choose among six contenders. The voter turnout was 80.84% Alberto Fernandez who represents the center-left coalition secured support of the majority of voters (47.82% with a threashold of 45%) and will take office on December 10.