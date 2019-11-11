New security system to be created in Asia, expert says

SAMARKAND /Uzbekistan/, November 11. /TASS/. A new security system of global nature will be created in Asia as the region becomes stronger, German-Russian Forum Research Director Alexander Rahr said on the sidelines of the Tenth Asian Conference hosted by the Valdai International Discussion Club in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand.

"Asia is becoming increasingly stronger, which is why a new world order and a new security system of a global nature will be created first and foremost in Asia," he pointed out. According to Rahr, this is the reason why the conference organized by the Valdai Club, one of the most credible expert clubs in the world, is taking place in Samarkand.

"The Valdai Club has been focused on dialogue with Asia for the past few years, so it’s not surprising that the number of Asian experts taking part in its conferences has been growing," Rahr noted. In his view, it is a good thing that Valdai events tend to discuss issues related not only to Eurasia but to the so-called Greater Asia as well.

While talking to reporters, the German expert also clarified his view of the Central Asia’s future. According to Rahr, the region’s enormous resources will keep attracting the world’s leading countries. At the same time, he believes that Russia and China will be the region’s major partners.

The Samarkand conference involves diplomats and researchers from Russia, Uzbekistain, Germany, India, Kazakhstan, China, Tajikistan, the Philippines, Sweden and Japan. The event’s agenda covers a wide range of issues related to Central Asia, including security challenges and regional cooperation.