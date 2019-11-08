Russia has no information on preparations for Trump-Kim meeting

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Moscow has no information on preparations for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Burmistrov said, following a meeting with US Special Envoy for North Korea Mark Lambert on Friday.

"The meeting went well," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

The Russian diplomat added that "no preparations [for a summit] were mentioned."

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported earlier, citing South Korean intelligence agencies, that Kim Jong-un seemed to be planning to meet with Trump in December.