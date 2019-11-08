Japanese top diplomat to visit Russia till yearend, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is expected to visit Russia till the yearend, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Friday.

"The visit by the Japanese foreign minister is expected till the yearend," he said, adding that the date for such a visit was being agreed.

Lavrov’s previous talks with the Japanese counterpart took place on September 25, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, two weeks after Motegi had taken his office.