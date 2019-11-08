Pyongyang expects US’ response about further dialogue till yearend, says diplomat

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. North Korea hopes the United States will take concrete steps towards dialogue with Pyongyang till the yearend, Jo Chol-su, director of the North Korean foreign ministry’s North American department, said on Friday.

The stressed that his country was doing its best to demonstrate its readiness and willingness to move along the path of settling relations. "But it is impossible to work unilaterally," he said. "The problem cannot be resolved by unilateral measures. We want to see adequate reaction from the United States. It will help us to build confidence and trust."

According to the North Korean diplomat, his country "has given quite a lot of time to the United States." "Indeed, we expect some results from the United States till the yearend. We hope very much that thing will develop positively but I must say that the window of possibilities is closing day after day," he added.

Pyongyang hasn’t received specific requests concerning international experts’ visit to the former Yongbyon nuclear test site but is ready to consider such a visit, Jo Chol-su said.

"As for a visit by nuclear experts, we haven’t received any positive response to our initiatives yet," he said, when asked if international experts could visit the dismantled Yongbyon nuclear test. "It is a matter for further discussion. I would like to point out that we are ready to consider everything in a positive sense," Jo Chol-su said.