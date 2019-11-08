North Korea calls for continuing denuclearization talks, says Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. There is a need to continue talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and Pyongyang’s relations with Washington, Director General of the North Korean Foreign Ministry’s North American Department Jo Chol-su said at the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference on Friday.

"There is a need to continue and maintain talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and on the future of relations between the DPRK and the United States," he pointed out.

At the same time, the North Korean diplomat stressed that the US needed to abandon its hostile rhetoric. "We can see that the United States is set to pursue its policy of sanctions if the DPRK refuses to agree to denuclearization. We hear American politicians make hostile statements," Jo Chol-su noted. "Nevertheless, we expect that America will reconsider its attitude and US representatives taking part in talks will act upon their intentions," he added.

The North Korean official also said that US-South Korea joint military drills posed a danger for dialogue. "We can see hostile political actions on the part of the US, we have witnessed military drills carried out by the US and South Korea. We believe that it is a dangerous game, and our erroneous actions may lead to severe consequences," Jo Chol-su emphasized.