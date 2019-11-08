Iranian army says drone shot down over Khuzestan Friday violated airspace

TEHRAN, November 8. /TASS/. The Iranian army has said that the unmanned aerial vehicle shot down over Khuzestan Province on Friday had violated the country’s airspace, as follows from a statement uploaded to the Defense Ministry’s website.

"It was a resolute step. The launch of the missile was in retaliation for the drone’s violation of our country’s airspace," the statement reads. "The country’s defense system is capable of repelling any intrusions."

On Friday, Khuzestan’s Governor Gholamreza Shariati confirmed that in the morning of November 8 the Iranian air defense forces shot down a foreign drone.