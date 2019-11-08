Retired Austrian colonel officially charged with espionage for Russia

VIENNA, November 8. /TASS/. The Prosecutor’s Office in the Austrian city of Salzburg has officially charged a retired Austrian army colonel, detained in November 2018, with espionage for Russia, a prosecution source told TASS on Friday.

"The defendant is charged with espionage activities for Russia’s military intelligence service, the Main Intelligence Directorate, which lasted for at least 25 years, committing a crime related to an intelligence service’s activities against Austria, betraying state secrets and deliberately disclosing military secrets," the Salzburg Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.