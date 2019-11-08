Japan demands investigation after US F-16 drops inert bomb

TOKYO, November 8. /TASS/. Authorities of northern Japan’s Aomori Prefecture demand a thorough investigation into an incident when US F-16 fighter jet accidentally dropped an inert bomb during a training flight, local Governor Shingo Mimura said after a meeting in Tokyo with Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono, NHK television reported.

According to the governor, a dummy bomb weighing nearly 230 kg was dropped on a private property near a school on Wednesday. The area also houses a facility for processing used nuclear fuel from Japan’s NPP.

The governor demanded suspending training flights near Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture in the wake this incident until all the causes were investigated. Earlier, the US military command ordered to halt the flights.

Earlier reports said that US F-16 fighter jet accidentally dropped an inert bomb outside the zone of training flights. No injuries or damage have been reported. The Japanese authorities have reprimanded Washington, demanding the US make every effort to avoid such incidents.

Minor aircraft incidents have been on the rise in Japan over the past years, which causes serious concerns among citizens. These incidents are often related to US aircraft deployed to Japan, but sometimes they also involve the country’s Self-Defense Forces.