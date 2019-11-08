Conference on Middle East zone free of WMD will help alleviate regional tensions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The upcoming Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) set to be held in New York may help alleviate tensions in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

"We attach special importance to the conference on the zone free of weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East set to be held later this month. We have been preparing it for many years; we have been met with misunderstanding and resistance of co-sponsors from the US and the UK. However, finally, we arrived at a format that should suit everyone. Of course, it should alleviate tensions in the Middle East in the context of a review conference on the adherence to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," the minister noted.