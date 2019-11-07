17 people detained in Ankara on suspicion of involvement in IS activity — agency

ANKARA, November 7. /TASS/. Turkish security forces have detained at least 17 foreign citizens on suspicion of involvement in the activity of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, outlawed in Russia), the Anadolu Agency informed on Thursday.

According to the agency, local police held a special operation in Ankara. The nationality of the detained is not specified.

In wake of US President Donald Trump’s statement on the death of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the arrests of extremists by Turkish law enforcement have intensified. Last week, 20 foreign citizens were detained in Ankara on similar charges.