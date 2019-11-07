Erdogan announces slain ISIS leader’s child captured

ANKARA, November 7. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced Thursday that Turkish security services have detained a child of the eliminated leader of the Islamic State terrorist organization, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"A DNA test confirmed that [the child is al-Baghdadi’s]. They [al-Baghdadi’s arrested family members - TASS] remain in custody in a Turkish deportation center. The Justice Ministry will deliver relevant decisions in their regard," Erdogan underlined.