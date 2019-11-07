Russian Emergencies Ministry’s 90th aid convoy arrives in Donetsk

DONETSK, November 7. /TASS/. The 90th aid convoy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has arrived in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, the press service of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) Emergencies Ministry reported.

"The 90th aid convoy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry arrived in Donetsk this morning," the Donetsk News Agency quoted a ministry official as saying.

The DPR Emergencies Ministry’s press service added that the vehicles are being unloaded now. The humanitarian cargo consists of children’s food packages. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s humanitarian cargoes were also delivered to the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) today.

The first aid convoy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry arrived in Donbass in late August 2014. The Emergencies Ministry has shipped a total of more than 81,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to LPR and DPR residents.