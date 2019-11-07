Naples prosecutors start processing US extradition request for Russian top manager

ROME, November 7. /TASS/. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Naples, where Russian top manager Alexander Korshunov was detained this summer on a US request, has started drafting a document for his extradition to the United States, informed sources in the justice system of Naples told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Justice Ministry received a request about extradition [to the US] and handed it to the Prosecutor’s Office. The Prosecutor General started to lay down justifications for the move," one source said.

In his words, the first court session to consider the US extradition request is to take place several months later. "Under the law, the court has six months after the request had been received," he added.

Italy’s Justice Ministry refused to comment on the situation, so did Korshunov’s lawyer, Gian Domenico Caiazza.

On Wednesday, it became known that Moscow’s Basmanny Court arrested Korshunov in absentia and placed him on an international wanted list.

"I cannot comment on anything as long as I don’t have all official documents regarding the charges against my client," the attorney said.

The business development director of the Russian United Engine Corporation (UEC), Alexander Korshunov, was arrested at the airport of Naples on August 30 on an international warrant issued by the United States. The US authorities accuse him of conspiracy and attempted industrial espionage at a US aviation corporation. The US side is supposed to provide documents to get Korshunov extradited.

In late October, Italy’s highest court declined an appeal filed by Korshunov’s defense attorney claiming that his arrest was illegal. The attorneys were also pursuing his release on bail, which was also declined.