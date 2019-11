MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. US Special Envoy for North Korea Mark Lambert will visit Moscow on November 6-9, 2019, the US Embassy in Russia informed on Wednesday.

"Special Envoy for North Korea Mark Lambert is travelling to Moscow, Russia, November 6 - 9 to meet with Russian officials to discuss efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea. He will also meet with subject-matter experts and attend the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference," the message informs.