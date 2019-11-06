Athens, Moscow about to enter new era of relations — Greek top diplomat

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Wednesday’s talks between the foreign ministers of Greece and Russia marks the beginning of a new era in relations between the two countries, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.
"I am confident that today’s meeting will mark the beginning of a new era in our close bilateral relations," he said.
The Greek top diplomat emphasized that Athens and Moscow gave "much importance to boosting mutually beneficial cooperation." "The efforts that we have been making to improve our relations have a dual goal," Dendias added. "On the one hand, we seek to boost already existing cooperation between our countries in a wide range of areas, and on the other hand, we would like to create an atmosphere of close cooperation on global and regional issues," the Greek foreign minister pointed out.