Attack on Tajik border outpost carried out by IS militants, intelligence agency said

DUSHANBE, November 6. /TASS/. An attack on an outpost on the Tajik-Uzbek border was carried out by militants of the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia), who had come from Afghanistan, Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security said on Wednesday.

"They [the attackers - TASS] crossed the border from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan with a special task, all of them are members of the IS terror group," the intelligence agency said in a statement.

Earlier, the press center of the Border Forces of Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security reported that an armed group of 20 individuals wearing masks attacked an outpost on the Tajik-Uzbek border near Rudaki, some 50 km to the west of Dushanbe. During an operation conducted by security forces, 15 gunmen were killed and five others were detained. One soldier of the Border Forces and another staff member of Tajikistan’s Interior Ministry were killed in the effort.