{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Dialogue and cooperation are best response to terrorism - SCO ex-secretary

The world is tired of confrontation on the ground, in outer space, and in the internet, said Rashid Alimov

BEIJING, November 2. /TASS/. Dialogue and cooperation are the best response to such challenges as terrorism and extremism, former Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Rashid Alimov said at an international forum in Beijing on Saturday.

"The world is tired of confrontation on the ground, in outer space, and in the internet," he said at the forum titled The Harmony of Civilization and Prosperity for All - The Changing World and the Future of Humankind.

"Broad dialogue and cooperation are badly needed for sustainable development as these are the only things that can ensure joint response to the new challenges and threats, build up confidence, enhance security and, finally, fill the sails of the global economy with the refreshing breeze of acceleration," he said.

"Dialogue and cooperation between civilizations are the best response to the most dangerous enemies of humankind, such as international terrorism and extremism, illegal drug trafficking, and climate change," he stressed. "Mutually respectful dialogue will make it possible to expand cooperation the spheres of security, economy, and culture."

He described China’s Belt and Road Initiative as a "new format of international dialogue and cooperation."

"The world is witnessing the process of transport interconnection, expansion of trade-and-economic and cultural-and-humanitarian ties across Asia, Europe and Africa. Inclusive diplomacy, both academic and popular, is yielding results," Alimov noted, adding that many nations want a "systemic and scientific, broad and open, respect-based dialogue at all levels.".

World
Session of SCO Council in narrow format starts in Tashkent
Russia is represented by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov
Read more
US Army unlikely to change caliber quickly over costs and ballistics specifics — expert
Earlier, reports emerged that the Pentagon plans to create next-generation arms for the 6.8mm instead of the 5.56mm caliber to pierce new Russian and Chinese armor vests reliably
Read more
Foreign Ministry: Sarmat, Avangard systems may be included in New START treaty
The New START treaty took effect in 2011 for a period of ten years
Read more
Lavrov says Kurdish issue must not inflame tensions in the region
Lavrov stressed that the Kurdish issue in Syria is a problem that cannot be neglected
Read more
Damascus will accept any decision of Syrian Constitutional Committee — Assad
Syrian President Bashar Assad said that "future elections will be held under the auspices of the Syrian state"
Read more
Israeli justice minister approves extradition of Russian citizen to US — paper
Burkov’s case was considered by a court in Jerusalem behind closed doors
Read more
Denmark grants permit for construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline in its waters
To date, Nord Stream 2 has been built by more than 80% and the commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2019
Read more
NATO’s possible strengthening in Black Sea of no threat to Crimea, experts say
One of the experts stated that there had existed a real threat of NATO gaining a foothold in Crimea before 2014, when the peninsula was still part of Ukraine
Read more
Russian diplomat points to reciprocity principle in comments on Bulgarian visa refusal
Earlier this week, another Russian diplomat was expelled from Bulgaria
Read more
Russia rejects proposals to modernize Vienna Document
"Even a technical reissuing of it makes no sense amid confrontation and NATO’s course to restrain Russia," a diplomat said
Read more
Corvette Gremyashchiy to carry Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, says Putin
According to experts, it is impossible to intercept this missile with the existing missile interceptor means
Read more
Russia’s Orion attack drone arrives for troops after Syria experience — source
The drone in its attack configuration can carry up to four missiles, the source said
Read more
Construction of Moscow-Kazan highway to start in 2020
It will be fully completed by 2027
Read more
Roscosmos to make 2 extra spaceships to deliver NASA astronauts to orbital outpost
Roscosmos chief gave instructions to allocate funds for making two additional Soyuz MS manned spaceships
Read more
Hungary interested in improved relations between Russia, NATO — PM
The prime minister stressed that as a member of NATO and the EU, Hungary will continue cooperating with Russia at the political level
Read more
Russian defense ministry says has no proof of Islamic State leader’s extermination
Russia’s defense ministry has no reliable information about an operation by US forces in the Turkey-controlled part of the Idlib de-escalation zone aimed at another extermination of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the ministry’s spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said
Read more
Turkey will not buy Russian Su-35 fighter jets, says defense minister
Turkey’s National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that "reports that Turkey will buy Su-35 fighter jets are not true"
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker to export assault rifles to American, Asian and African markets
The Kalashnikov Group is Russia’s major producer of combat automatic and sniper guns, guided artillery shells and a broad range of precision weapons
Read more
Nigeria will never forget Russia’s assistance during civil war, says president
The Nigerian president described Russia as a responsible partner in Nigeria’s development
Read more
Minsk ready to revise its response to deployment of US tanks in Lithuania
The US offered explanations to Belarus regarding its plans for stationing extra military contingents in Lithuania
Read more
Russia to welcome Hungary’s joining TurkStream project — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held a bilateral meeting in Budapest
Read more
Russia unaware of serious clashes between Turkish, Syrian military, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister was speaking about the zone of the October 22 Russian-Turkish memorandum
Read more
Press review: Fallout from US House’s Armenian genocide move and Trump’s pick for US envoy
Top stories of the Russian press on Thursday, October 31
Read more
Russian intel says ironclad evidence of IS ringleader’s death hasn’t been provided
On October 27, US President Donald Trump said that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed during a special operation in Idlib Governorate, he thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for their assistance
Read more
Russia, China not seeking military alliance — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the relations between Moscow and Beijing are now at the highest level ever
Read more
Military diplomats from 55 countries examine Russian Pacific Fleet’s weapons
More than 100 military diplomats from 55 countries arrived in Vladivostok on a two-day visit
Read more
'Witness' says he has no information about MH17 air disaster over Donbass
The Ukrainian secret services who kidnapped the former air defense commander last summer and investigative officials from Australia and the Netherlands were trying to make him testify Russia and the Donetsk militia were involved in the crash, according to Tsemakh
Read more
Press review: NASA begs Roscosmos for seats on Soyuz and what’s fueling Kurdish separatism
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 1
Read more
Turkey hands over 18 Syrian servicemen to Russia — defense ministry
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said earlier that he held talks with Russian colleagues about handing over 18 Syrian servicemen to Moscow
Read more
Russian latest nuclear-powered sub test-fires Bulava missile for first time during trials
The sub launched the missile from the White Sea towards the Kura range in the Far Eastern Kamchatka Region
Read more
Press review: Russian-Cuban economic prospects and Moscow’s plan to test latest nukes
Top stories of the Russian press on Wednesday, October 30
Read more
Latest Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems arrive for Russia’s Baltic Fleet
The systems have arrived for the troops after successful drills with a live-fire exercise
Read more
Russian military police in Syria depart for joint patrol with Turkey
The patrol mission will be conducted by a convoy of three Tigr all-terrain infantry mobility vehicles and one BTR armored personnel carrier
Read more
Trials of Angara carrier rockets to continue, says Russian space agency
Serial production of Angara will be started in 2023 at the Polyot Production Association
Read more
NATO Secretary General failed to help Ukraine resolve its main issue — Russian official
Russian Federation Council member Konstantin Kosachev commented on the speech by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg delivered to the Ukrainian parliament
Read more
Russian latest nuclear-powered sub test-fires torpedoes during trials in White Sea
On October 29, the ) lead nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir (Prince Vladimir) submarine test-fired a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time during trials in the White Sea
Read more
Kremlin says Russians’ interest in Putin’s past is ‘quite natural’
The Kremlin spokesman has commented on the appearance of Putin’s performance evaluation report during his KGB career in the exposition
Read more
Russia, China not planning to create military alliance, Lavrov says
According to Lavrov, Russia’s ties with China "have never been at such a good and confidential level in all areas"
Read more
Serbia considering asking Russia for long-term loan to purchase S-400 systems — media
Serbia’s military and state leadership was impressed by the efficiency of the S-400 system during the recent drills, according to the newspaper
Read more
Turkey confirms intention to send astronauts to Russia for training
Russia and Turkey will draft a framework agreement on space cooperation, according to the Russian space corporation head
Read more
Lavrov calls Denmark's Nord Stream 2 decision ‘responsible approach’
On Wednesday, October 30, Denmark granted Russia permit for the construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline in its waters
Read more
Kurdish units may join Syria’s Armed Forces — daily
The newspaper says that Damascus pushes for the disbandment of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the People’s Protection Units and police squads so that they join the Syrian army and law enforcement bodies
Read more
Russia's oldest person passes away aged 123
Tanzilya Bisembeyeva was born on March 14, 1896
Read more
Russian embassy concerned over UK air chief marshal statement on confrontation with Russia
Earlier, the UK top brass accused Moscow of "growing confrontational approach," which led to the British government admitting that "the underwater battle space had changed"
Read more
Press review: Did IS ringleader’s death deep-six IS and Russia’s SWIFT answer for Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, October 28
Read more
Putin wraps up visit to Budapest, arrives in Russia’s Kaliningrad
Later in the day, Putin will visit the Yantar Shipyard and inspect the Gremyashchy guided missile corvette of project 20385
Read more
Russian envoy says details of Kosovo police's attack on UN staff member "shocking"
The United Nations Organization earlier announced results of the investigation into the Kosovo police's operation on May 28, in which two UN staff members were injured and detained
Read more
US seeking to wreck entire arms control system — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that "the international community will ultimately speak up in favor of saving the system that ensures strategic stability"
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled 12 times on interception missions in last week
According to the defense ministry, 20 foreign aircraft conducted reconnaissance near Russian borders
Read more
Denmark’s permit to lay Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline can be contested — DEA press service
This may take place within the next four weeks
Read more
Sukhoi Su-34 plane nicknamed ‘Duckling:’ Russian Aerospace Force’s best bomber
Unique aerial surveying and combat capabilities of Russia’s advanced warplane
Read more