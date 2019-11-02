Dialogue and cooperation are best response to terrorism - SCO ex-secretary

BEIJING, November 2. /TASS/. Dialogue and cooperation are the best response to such challenges as terrorism and extremism, former Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Rashid Alimov said at an international forum in Beijing on Saturday.

"The world is tired of confrontation on the ground, in outer space, and in the internet," he said at the forum titled The Harmony of Civilization and Prosperity for All - The Changing World and the Future of Humankind.

"Broad dialogue and cooperation are badly needed for sustainable development as these are the only things that can ensure joint response to the new challenges and threats, build up confidence, enhance security and, finally, fill the sails of the global economy with the refreshing breeze of acceleration," he said.

"Dialogue and cooperation between civilizations are the best response to the most dangerous enemies of humankind, such as international terrorism and extremism, illegal drug trafficking, and climate change," he stressed. "Mutually respectful dialogue will make it possible to expand cooperation the spheres of security, economy, and culture."

He described China’s Belt and Road Initiative as a "new format of international dialogue and cooperation."

"The world is witnessing the process of transport interconnection, expansion of trade-and-economic and cultural-and-humanitarian ties across Asia, Europe and Africa. Inclusive diplomacy, both academic and popular, is yielding results," Alimov noted, adding that many nations want a "systemic and scientific, broad and open, respect-based dialogue at all levels.".