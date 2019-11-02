Session of SCO Council in narrow format starts in Tashkent

TASHKENT, November 2. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and heads of governments of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries have started the meeting in the narrow format.

Russia is represented by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov. Uzbekistan's delegation is headed by Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and national coordination for SCO Rahmatulla Nurimbetov. India is represented by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Deputy Foreign Minister Anumula Gitesh Sarma.

Kazakhstan is represented by Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov. The Chinese delegation is led by Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang and Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng. Kyrgyzstan is represented by Prime Minister Muhammedkaly Abylgaziyev and Minister of Economy Sanjar Mukanbetov. Pakistan's delegation is led by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and national coordinator for SCO Ahmed Zahur. Tajikistan is represented by Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and Minister of Economic Development and Trade Nematullo Hikmatullozoda.

The heads of delegations will approve the new version of the Program for bilateral trade and economic cooperation between SCO member countries until 2035.