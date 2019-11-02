Attempts to substitute international law destructive — Lavrov

"I think that no one wants to end up in the world with rules that would mean lawlessness for everyone else. If European colleagues give in to the United States on the issues that I had mentioned — OPCW [Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons] and several other matters — they are acting in accordance with the situation," Lavrov said. "They don't understand that this will be reproduced in other situations, when they will have to give up international law and accept the rules forced on them from outside," he added.

Such developments are rather easy to predict, the Russian foreign minister said noting the example of Libyan developments. "When this country was being destroyed, terrorists were being used to overthrow the regime of Muammar Gaddafi. When Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown, terrorists went to Mali. And then our French colleagues, who previously openly admitted to supplying them with weapons, started to ask us for support in the figt against those terrorists in Mali," Lavrov noted.

Lavrov stressed that Russia only recognizes international law enshrined in conventions and UN Security Council resolutions.