Lugansk militia says it downed Ukrainian drone

LUGANSK, October 31. /TASS/. The militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine said it had downed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Ukrainian armed forces, which was conducting aerial survey near the village of Teplichnoye.

"A Krylo-type unmanned aerial vehicle of the adversary, conducting aerial survey, was detected and shot down near the village of Teplichnoye," the Luganskinformtsentr news agency quoted the press service of the LPR people’s militia as saying late on Wednesday.

According to the LPR militia, Ukrainian servicemen continue to actively use drones along the line of contact. Lugansk urged monitors of the Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE SMM) to immediately intervene and handle the matter for the ceasefire to be preserved.

On October 28, Lugansk servicemen downed a Ukrainian drone conducting aerial surveillance near the village of Sokolniki.

The use of drones, like any other aerial vehicles, along the engagement line is prohibited by the Minsk Accords. However, according to the data of the Donbass republics, the Ukrainian army regularly employs unmanned aerial vehicles for reconnaissance and fire control.