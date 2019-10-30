Members of Syrian Constitutional Committee arrive for first session

The meeting will begin with speeches by UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen and two co-chairs of the committee: Ahmad Kuzbari representing the Syrian government and Hadi Al Bahra representing the opposition. The first session is said to have more of a symbolic meaning, gathering all members of the committee for the first time.

The full-fledged working meeting is planned for Friday, November 1. The committee must form a working group that will develop constitutional projects. After that, all members of the committee will get together periodically to discuss the projects proposed by the group. Earlier, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen noted that the first stage of the committee’s work would last for up to three weeks; however, the Constitutional Committee has set no deadlines, as the discussions often take longer than planned.

On September 23, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced the establishment of the Syrian Constitutional Committee. UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen informed later that the first session of the committee would take place on October 30 in Geneva.

The decision to set up a constitutional committee was made during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, held in the Russian resort city of Sochi on January 30, 2018. According to the plan proposed by former UN Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, the committee is made up of 150 people, 50 delegates to be fielded by Damascus, opposition and civil societies each. Each group is also obliged to name 15 experts to take part in meetings held in Geneva behind closed doors.