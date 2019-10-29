Ukraine, World Bank establish fund for international support of Donbass

It took Russia, OSCE serious efforts to begin disengagement in Donbass — Russia’s envoy

KIEV, October 29. /TASS/. Ukraine has launched a fund for international support of Donbass in cooperation with the World Bank, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Tuesday at the investment forum in Mariupol.

"Speaking about the future, we and our partner, the World Bank, start work of the fund for international partner support for the recovery and future reintegration of Donbass," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian side presented "hundreds of projects to potential investors" during the forum, he added.