Armenia’s prime minister, Russian defense minister discuss Syria

YEREVAN, October 29. /TASS/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a meeting with Russia’s visiting Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday discussed the situation in Syria and in this context touched upon the Armenian humanitarian mission in that country, the Armenian prime minister’s press-service said.

"Pashinyan and Shoigu exchanged opinion on further Armenian-Russian strategic cooperation, ways of deepening it, and regional and international security. The two sides touched upon the situation in Syria and in this context exchanged views on the Armenian humanitarian mission in that country," the press-service said.

Pashinyan spoke highly of Armenian-Russian strategic partnership and pointed out that frequent meetings at the summit level were evidence bilateral relations were developing well.

"Armenia’s prime minister pointed out that cooperation by the two countries in the defense sphere promoted security and stability in the region," the news release runs.

On February 8, a group of Armenian Defense Ministry specialists arrived in Syria on a humanitarian mission. The group incorporated bomb disposal, security and medical personnel. Russia provided assistance in taking them to Syria.