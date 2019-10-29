Cuba’s president says work on new projects with Russia is in progress

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Cuba has studied Russia’s proposals concerning a number of joint ventures and is ready to begin discussing them in detail, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"Your visit [Prime Minister Medvedev’s visit to Cuba in October 2019 — TASS] was of particular importance, not only because during it we evaluated the results of joint programs with Russia for our socio-economic development until 2030. You came up with an array of ideas and areas of work, which can be translated into projects," he said.

According to the Cuban president, the two countries could make progress while discussing new projects.

"The aim of our visit is related to these programs. We visited the Baltic plant where ice-breakers are built, and our energy minister visited the Leningrad Nuclear Power Plant. Banking organizations are working with their partners," he added.