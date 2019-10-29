IAEA Board of Governors selects Argentina’s Grossi for position of Director General

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has selected Argentina's candidate Rafael Grossi for the position of the agency’s Director General, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

"The IAEA Board of Governors selected Argentinian candidate R. Grossi for the position of IAEA Director General," he tweeted.

The election of a new IAEA chief is being held due to the passing of the former head of that organization, Japanese diplomat Yukiya Amano, in July. In order to be elected, a candidate should secure the support of most members of the Board of Governors. The new IAEA head is due to assume office no later than January 1, 2020.