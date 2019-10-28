Poland detains man accused of spying for Russia — radio

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Poland’s Internal Security Agency has detained a man, who is suspected of spying for Moscow, the Polish radio reported on Monday citing Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for Poland's special services coordinator.

"During an effort carried out by the Internal Security Agency, a man was detained who has been charged. After that searches were conducted, which served as a reason for slapping two more charges of illegal possession of arms and using fake documents," the spokesman said as cited by the radio station.

According to the spokesman, the investigators allegedly managed to collect evidence that a man known as Pyotr S. cooperated with the Russian intelligence. He has been placed in custody for three months.