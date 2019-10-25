DPR resident injured in shelling by Ukrainian forces

DONETSK, October 25. /TASS/. A resident of the Mineralnoye settlement in the self-proclaimed Donestk People's Republic (DPR) was injured in a shelling by Ukrainian forces, DPR people's militia said on Friday.

"As a result of shelling, a civilian born in 1969 was injured," Donetsk News Agency quoted DPR people's militia as saying.

According to DPR people's militia, Ukrainian forces used mortars of 82mm caliber. As a result of the shelling, one residential house was damaged.

At the Contact Group meeting in Minsk on July 17, an agreement was reached on establishing a comprehensive and indefinite ceasefire regime in Donbass starting from July 21. However, Ukrainian forces violated the ceasefire regime in less than 24 hours, shelling the town of Novaya Tavriya in DPR's south.