Russia, Africa support peaceful resolution of disputes, declaration reads

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia and African states will follow the principle of peaceful resolution of disputes, the declaration signed on the outcomes of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi informs.

"[The members of the summit agreed to] follow the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes, thus contributing to de-escalation of tension and promotion of peaceful cooperation among States," the document notes.

Russia and Africa "share the view that the good-faith implementation of generally recognized principles and norms of international law rules out the practice of double standards or imposition by some States of their will on other States," the declaration notes. The sides agree to "consider introducing unilateral coercive measures not based on international law, also known as unilateral sanctions, an example of such practice."

Russia and Africa "reaffirm the fundamental importance for the Russian Federation and the African States of the universally recognized principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, which has become the legal basis for the decolonization process," the document stresses.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi is hosting the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. All 54 African countries are participating in the event, 43 of which are represented by heads of state. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit’s sidelines, an economic forum will take place, which will be attended by the continent’s heads of state, and representatives of the business community and government agencies. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event, and TASS is the official photo host agency of the summit and economic forum.