Russia, Africa to coordinate approaches on reforming UN, reads declaration

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Russia and African states will coordinate efforts on reforming the UN, namely, the UN Security Council, the declaration published on the outcomes of the Russia-Africa summit informs.

"[The sides agree to] cooperate closely in the implementation of the goals and principles of the UN Charter and ensure that the UN plays an active role in international affairs, particularly in maintaining international peace and security. Coordinate efforts to reform the UN, including its Security Council, as well as to increase its capacity to counter the existing and new global challenges and threats.

Russia and Africa also agreed to "strengthen global governance and consider reforming the UN Security Council taking into account the geopolitical realities with a view to making it a more representative body by ensuring greater participation of African States."

The members of the summit "oppose the revision of the universally recognized principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter, as well as the practice of adopting unilateral measures and imposing approaches that undermine common interests of the international community in general," the document notes.

Russia and Africa also agree to "hold both regular and extraordinary consultations between the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the UN and permanent missions of African States to the UN". They will also "continue strengthening contacts and coordination between Russia and non-permanent UN Security Council members from among African States with a view to jointly promoting shared interests."

The members of the summit will "develop cooperation within other international organizations and provide greater mutual support when holding elections to their governing bodies and making decisions on issues of particular importance for the Russian Federation and African States," the document informs.