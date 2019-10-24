Central African Republic welcomes Russia’s efforts to support African states

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Central African Republic (CAR) President Faustin-Archange Touadera has noted Moscow’s efforts to support African countries in coping with the challenges the continent is facing.

"We hope to raise living standards in our countries. It appears those are the questions, which we should answer together through strengthening cooperation between the African continent and Russia. We are confident that only an approach like that will enable us to cope with challenges our continent is facing. In this respect, I would like to welcome all efforts assumed by Russia supporting our states in multilateral and bilateral contacts," he said at the Russia-Africa summit on Thursday.