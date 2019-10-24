Central African Republic welcomes Russia’s efforts to support African states

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Central African Republic (CAR) President Faustin-Archange Touadera has noted Moscow’s efforts to support African countries in coping with the challenges the continent is facing.
"We hope to raise living standards in our countries. It appears those are the questions, which we should answer together through strengthening cooperation between the African continent and Russia. We are confident that only an approach like that will enable us to cope with challenges our continent is facing. In this respect, I would like to welcome all efforts assumed by Russia supporting our states in multilateral and bilateral contacts," he said at the Russia-Africa summit on Thursday.
"Our meeting is targeted at expanding our fruitful cooperation in the future," the president added.
On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi is hosting the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Representatives of all 54 African countries participate in it, with 43 of the states represented at the highest level. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. TASS is the official photo host agency of the summit and economic forum.