Egyptian president Al-Sisi calls Russia one of key global players

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Russia is rated one of the most influential countries in the world, Egypt's President, co-chair of the Russia-Africa Summit and head of the African Union in 2019 Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said at a plenary session of the top-level meeting on Thursday.

"I am happy to speak at this important forum that is being held in Russia, which is one of the main actors on the global arena," he said.