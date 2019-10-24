Egyptian president Al-Sisi calls Russia one of key global players

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Russia is rated one of the most influential countries in the world, Egypt's President, co-chair of the Russia-Africa Summit and head of the African Union in 2019 Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said at a plenary session of the top-level meeting on Thursday.
"I am happy to speak at this important forum that is being held in Russia, which is one of the main actors on the global arena," he said.
President noted that the Russian-African cooperation continued growth amid the challenging regional and international environment in the 1990s, "which confirms the fact that cooperation and common interests in the fight against the problems they are facing connect the African and Russian peoples." "That proves the efficiency of the Russian-African cooperation," he added.
On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi is hosting the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt's head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Representatives of all 54 African countries participate in it, with 43 of the states represented at the highest level. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event.