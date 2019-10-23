Algeria joins international counterterrorism database, says Russian ambassador

SOCHI, October 23. /TASS/. Algeria has joined the international counterterrorism database created on Russian initiative, Russian Ambassador to Algeria Igor Belyaev said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

"I can confirm that Algeria has joined the database created by our special services, so Algeria participates in these efforts," he said.

Around 43,500 persons involved in terrorism form part of the international counterterrorism database established on the initiative of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). The database includes data on 116 terrorist organizations.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi is hosting the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt's head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries have been invited to come, and at least 40 of them have already confirmed their participation. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit's sidelines, an economic forum will take place, which will be attended by the continent's heads of state, and representatives of the business community and government agencies.