Guinea seeks to boost education cooperation with Russia, minister says

SOCHI, October 23. /TASS/. Guinea is interested in boosting cooperation with Russia in the area of education and research exchanges, the country’s Minister of Higher Education and Research Abdoulaye Yero Balde said at the Russia-Africa Economic Forum’s session dubbed "Russia and Africa: Science, Education, and Innovation for Economic Development."

"Our countries cooperate in personnel training. Guinean nationals go to Russia to carry out research activities, while Russians come to Guinea for research. However, we would like to go even further," he pointed out.

"We would like to introduce new technologies so that our education system suit the market’s needs best. Guinea very much appreciates assistance in human capital development, which is one of the pillars of economic and social development," Abdoulaye Yero Balde added.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi will host the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries have been invited to come, and at least 40 of them have already confirmed their participation. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit’s sidelines, an economic forum will take place, which will be attended by the continent’s heads of state, and representatives of the business community and government agencies. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event, and TASS is the official photo hosting agency of the summit and economic forum.