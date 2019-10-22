Russian icebreaker that sent distress signal not in danger, Norwegian rescuers

HELSINKI, October 22. / TASS /. The Russian icebreaker, which sent an SOS signal off the west coast of Norway on Tuesday morning, is not in danger at present, a representative of the rescue services of southern Norway told TASS on Tuesday.

"Right now, the ice breaker is not in any danger. Two out of four engines are running, so the crew is able to control the ship," the representative said.

"We have two tugboats that are ready to help the ship get to the port. However, we want to wait until the wind dies down a little after 4-6 hours. It’s not yet been decided which port it will be," he added.

According to the agency source, none of the 33-member crew is injured, all team members decided to stay on board, although the Norwegian side offered to evacuate them by helicopter.

According to the commander of the rescue operation, Cecilia Eversween, which is reported by Norwegian TV Channel NRK, the icebreaker is 12 nautical miles (22.2 km) from the Norwegian coast, coast guard boats and rescue services have been dispatched to it.

As a source in Russian sea, community told TASS that the icebreaker in question belongs to Rosmorport and is called Tor.