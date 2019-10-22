Nearly 180,000 Syrians forced to leave their homes in wake of Turkish operation

GENEVA, October 22. /TASS/. Nearly 180,000 residents of northeastern Syria have been forced to leave their homes in the wake of the Turkish military operation that began on October 9, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) informed on Tuesday.

"Close to 180,000 people have now been displaced in NE Syria: 80,000 of them children," the UN OCHA stated on Twitter. "Despite security and access challenges, humanitarians are scaling up life-saving aid and essential services such as health and water."