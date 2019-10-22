Nearly 180,000 Syrians forced to leave their homes in wake of Turkish operation

GENEVA, October 22. /TASS/. Nearly 180,000 residents of northeastern Syria have been forced to leave their homes in the wake of the Turkish military operation that began on October 9, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) informed on Tuesday.
"Close to 180,000 people have now been displaced in NE Syria: 80,000 of them children," the UN OCHA stated on Twitter. "Despite security and access challenges, humanitarians are scaling up life-saving aid and essential services such as health and water."
Earlier on Tuesday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said that in the past week, over 7,100 Syrians arrived to Iraq. The majority of them were placed at the Bardarash camp about 140 km away from the Syrian-Iraqi border.
On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish positions. The operation’s goal is to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. SANA (Syrian Arab News Agency) slammed the operation as aggression. The international community condemned Ankara’s actions. On October 13, SANA reported that Damascus had sent troops to northern Syria to counter the Turkish army.