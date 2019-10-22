Egyptian president arrives in Sochi for Russia-Africa summit

SOCHI, October 22. /TASS/. President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who co-chairs the Russia-Africa summit, has arrived in Sochi, a diplomatic source told TASS.
The Russia-Africa summit will be held in Sochi on October 23 and 24 and will be chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The heads of all the 54 states of the continent were invited there, and more than 40 of them confirmed their participation. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also taking part in the event. The economic forum will be held simultaneously with the summit; state leaders, business representatives and government officials will take part in it. The Roscongress foundation is the event’s organizer. TASS is the official photo hosting provider of the summit and the economic forum.