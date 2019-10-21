North Korea slams US sanctions pressure against undesirable countries

PYONGYANG, October 21. /TASS/. The United States uses economic sanctions for destabilizing those countries, which don’t obey its diktat, Rodong Sinmun, a North Korean official newspaper of the Central Committee of Workers' Party of Korea, wrote on Monday.

"Western powers, including the US, are pressuring disobedient countries with sanctions," Rodong Sinmun said in a commentary. "A step of compromise would lead to ten steps, a hundred steps and eventually a collapse."

The newspaper cited the example of Iraq and Libya, which chose a "self-destruction" path by letting Western powers meddle in their domestic affairs, comparing this to "self-inflicted wounds."

Western sanctions are aimed at destabilizing economies, pushing for regime change and eventually achieving subjugation. Independence and national dignity can be achieved only through a fight against imperialists, the newspaper said.