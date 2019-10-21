Bolivian president frontrunner in election, heads for runoff - Electoral Organ

BUENOS AIRES, October 21. /TASS/. Bolivian President Evo Morales is leading in the first round of presidential elections but is likely to fail to rack up enough votes to secure victory straight away, Bolivia’s Plurinational Electoral Organ published the election breakdown with 83% of the votes counted.

According to the electoral data, 45.71% of Bolivians cast their votes for Morales, while 37.84% supported his primary rival, ex-President Carlos Mesa.

The Christian Democratic party candidate - Chi Hyun Chung - is in third place with 8.77% of the votes.

Bolivia’s national legislation stipulates that to secure victory in first round candidates need to rack up more than 50% of the votes or 40% but on the condition that the gap between that candidate and their closest opponent is at least 10%. Should no candidate achieve this result, the runoff will take place on December 15.