Trump ditches idea of holding G7 summit at his Miami resort

WASHINGTON, October 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he discarded the idea of holding the G7 summit at his resort, Trump National Doral Miami.

"Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!" the US leader said in a Twitter post.

"I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders. It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT," Trump said. "Each delegation would have its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!"

On Thursday, Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney announced plans to hold the G7 summit at Trump National Doral Miami on June 10-12.

In early September, the Democratic faction in the House of Representatives of the US Congress launched an inquiry into Trump’s alleged attempts to use his position for personal profit by holding official events at his resorts.

On Friday, US lawmakers introduced a bill intended to stop allocation of federal funds for holding the summit at Trump’s resort.