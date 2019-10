ULYANOVSK, October 19. /TASS/. France expects that the Normandy Four summit will take place in Paris, as the timeframe is being negotiated, France’s Ambassador in Moscow Sylvie Bermann told TASS on Saturday.

"The summit should be set in Paris. We have proposed that to all the concerned parties. We are looking forward to their replies now to set the date. We hope that the summit will be held as soon as possible," she said.