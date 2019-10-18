Russia may lead initiative to establish peace east of Euphrates River, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, October 18. /TASS/. Russia could lead an initiative to establish peace east of the Euphrates River in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting with foreign reporters in Istanbul on Friday, which particularly involved a TASS correspondent.

"An agreement on Idlib that we reached with Russia in Sochi is currently in effect. We should continue working to that end. I think Russia could lead an initiative to establish peace east of the Euphrates River," Erdogan pointed out.

When asked by western reporters if he planned to raise the issue of Russian airstrikes on militants in Idlib, the Turkish president said he had no such plans because "Russia has carried out no airstrikes in Idlib since August 31."

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey agreed at their Sochi meeting on September 17, 2018, to create a 15-20 kilometers wide demilitarized zone along the line of contact in Syria’s Idlib province. However, Ankara asked for additional time before the launch of joint patrols in order to ensure security. On March 8, 2019, the Anadolu news agency reported that Turkish troops had started patrolling Idlib in accordance with the Turkish-Russian agreement.